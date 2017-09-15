Cozart leads power surge with 2 homers, Reds beat Bucs 4-2

CINCINNATI — Zack Cozart hit two of Cincinnati's four solo home runs and the Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Friday night.

Joey Votto and Scott Schebler both homered, sending the Pirates to their third straight loss and eighth in the last nine games.

Chad Kuhl gave up all four home runs, a single-game career high for the second-year right-hander. He previously hadn't allowed more than two in any game and yielded only four over a combined 12 starts in July and August.

The Reds reached Kuhl (7-11) for eight hits with three walks and six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Homer Bailey allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings for his first win in six starts since Aug. 11. Bailey (5-8) gave up five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. He also hit a batter.

Michael Lorenzen came in to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and allowed a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Raisel Iglesias allowed a run in 1 2/3 innings on Adam Frazier's ninth-inning, two-out triple, before getting Jordan Luplow to line out to left field for his 27th save.

Cozart went into the game with a career-high 20 home runs and added two in consecutive at-bats in the third, snapping a 1-1 tie, and fifth innings.

Votto gave the Reds a 1-0 lead in the first inning with his 35th of the season. Schebler added his 27th with two outs in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: C Francisco Cervelli, on the disabled list since Aug. 26 with left quad irritation, is day-to-day and working on sharpening his defensive skills, manager Clint Hurdle said Friday.

Reds: 2B Scooter Gennett took batting practice before Friday's game but missed his third straight start with left hand inflammation.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (11-13) is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA in three starts this season against Cincinnati and 0-7 in his last seven road starts.

Reds: RHP Sal Romano (4-6) is 0-2 with a combined 3.86 ERA in two starts this season against Pittsburgh.

___