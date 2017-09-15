FANTASY PLAYS: Olson giving A's a glimpse of their future
The Athletics are getting a glimpse into their future, while an unexpected source of power is driving the Twins from the cellar to a possible view from the penthouse. On the other hand, there is one Pirates player whose season has pushed him closer to the plank.
CHEERS
Matt Olson, OF/1B, Athletics: Once Olson honed his plate discipline, he's performed like the 12th overall pick he was in the 2012 draft. Olson is in the midst of a full-on assault against American League hurlers as his home run in Wednesday's win at the Red Sox was his seventh this month and 14th since the All-Star break. While he still strikes out at a 27.3
Eddie Rosario, OF, Twins: Signs of his power first appeared when he smacked 21 homers in just 67 games in rookie league ball in 2011, yet Rosario's power outage eventually dipped to a .446 slugging percentage last season with the big club. He's now emerged as the young slugger the Twins once envisioned him to become as he entered Thursday's play with a .507 slugging percentage and an .838 OPS. Rosario is proving his first half slash line of .287/.325/.458 wasn't a fluke by dialing it up to .303/.339/.572 after the All-Star break, and his walk-off homer in Wednesday's victory over the Padres may be the defining moment of the regular season for a Twins team that has gone from 103 losses last season to a team entrenching itself into the American League's second wild card spot. He's added a dose of speed with eight stolen bases and should hit double-digits in that category by season's end. What's more impressive is that he's made the most of his .315 BABIP by becoming more of a flyball hitter, putting the ball in the air at a rate of 36.8
TEARS
Starling Marte, OF, Pirates: Few players are more in a rush to see this season end than Marte, whose 80-game suspension for PED usage has been followed by
FEARS
Rick Porcello, P, Red Sox: Late 19th century star hitter Tip O'Neill finished his career with a .326 batting average. With the way Porcello has pitched this month, he's making the American League into a bunch of Tip O'Neills as hitters are thumping the reigning AL Cy Young award winner at a .326 clip. Porcello, who has allowed four or more runs in four of his last 10 starts, has a bloated 7.84 ERA this month and is tied with Mariners hurler Ariel Miranda with a major league-high 35 homers allowed. He has only gone consecutive starts without allowing a homer just once this season (May 23 & 28) and has given up multiple homers ten times. A dominant ground ball rate overshadowed his 38
