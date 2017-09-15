Sports

Gregorius' 4 RBIs back Severino as Yanks beat Orioles 8-2

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Didi Gregorius, after they scored on home run by Gregarius during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Didi Gregorius hit a tiebreaking two-run homer and drove in four runs, leading the New York Yankees over the reeling Baltimore Orioles 8-2 Friday night for their fifth win in six games.

Luis Severino (13-6) allowed three hits in eight innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. He made one big mistake, Welington Castillo's opposite-field, two-run homer to right that put the Orioles ahead 2-1 in the second. Severino is 8-2 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break.

David Robertson finished with a hitless ninth.

