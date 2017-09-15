Jets rule 6 players out for Raiders game
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have ruled out six players for their game against the Oakland Raiders, including starting tight end Eric Tomlinson.
Tomlinson injured his left elbow while making the second of two catches in the Jets' season-opening loss at Buffalo last Sunday. Rookie Jordan Leggett (knee) is also out, leaving New York with only Will Tye and Neal Sterling as healthy tight ends on the roster.
Linebacker Bruce Carter (ankle),
