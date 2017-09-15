Patriots Hightower, Amendola sidelined Sunday vs. Saints

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots say four players have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, including starting linebacker Dont'a Hightower and receiver Danny Amendola.

The team said Friday that Hightower will be sidelined with a knee injury. Amendola is dealing with concussion and knee issues. Special teams captain Matt Slater (hamstring) and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) will also sit.

Valentine was the only one of the four players to participate in a practice this week, appearing in a limited basis on Thursday.

In addition, safety Devin McCourty (groin), tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and defensive back Nate Ebner (shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

