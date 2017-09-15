Playoffs? Sponsors, Twitter spats headline NASCAR opener

JOLIET, Ill. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. is playing out the string in his final NASCAR season, leaving a mammoth opening for some driver to capture the sport's attention and become its next most popular star.

Junior had some advice on how the new generation can win fans — and it had more to with Brooklyn and Nashville filters on Instagram than taking checkered flags at Dover or Kansas.

"I think the young guys are really, really crafty for social media and I think that's a great direction for them," he said.

Sure enough, it was social media that again got NASCAR talking — typing? — and not over a fun debate on who will win the playoff opener.

Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, who have long tussled with each other, poked each other some more Friday on Twitter — where else? — over Toyota's recent run of success. Led by Busch, Toyota took the top four spots in practice, prompting Ford driver Keselowski to tweet , "Haven't seen NASCAR let a manufacturer get this far ahead since the 70s." Busch retorted with a crying emoji and wrote, "STFU ." Keselowski then accused Busch of name-calling.

Get to your corners, guys!

OK, McGregor-Mayweather trash talk, this was not.

But the grade school back-and-forth perked up a few ears on a quiet Friday at the track for a sport that could use hot finishes and new stars to try and snap out of its lull.

Denny Hamlin, Busch's teammate at Joe Gibss Racing, joined in the Twitter battle and Toyota crew chief Cole Pearn chimed in on the debate. Hamlin, Busch and Martin Truex Jr. of Furniture Row Racing have won a combined eight races this season.

Not bad, but hardly the dominant run Keselowski thinks the manufacturer is on.

Keselowski spurred the Twitter chain, then dismissed a question about stirring the pot before he qualified for Sunday's race.

"I got on a bike after practice and rode 20 miles with Jimmie (Johnson), which is a terrible idea. So I missed the whole debate," Chevrolet driver Earnhardt said Friday. "I think that Joe Gibbs and that whole organization have done an incredible job of getting four teams to work very closely together. I've never seen it done any better where one organization has four cars that run pretty much equal every week."

Oh yeah, results.

NASCAR headlines have been dominated of late by all sorts of hot topics that have little do to with actual results: Danica's Done! Smithfield pulled pork sponsorship from The King! Ambulance Chasers! Encumbered Finishes! Ratings Plunge!

Where will Aric Almirola drive in 2018? (Hey, not every headline was breathtaking).

The two most in-demand drivers Friday at Chicagoland were Almirola, with one career Cup win, and Darrell Wallace Jr., on the hunt for his first fulltime Cup ride.

"Damn, I didn't come here for this (stuff)," he said to a sizable media crowd at a promotional appearance for Nickelodeon.

But the field is set and it's time to fasten those lugnuts, slap down some PJ1 and try not to confuse a doughnut for a sandwich as NASCAR's version of the post-season within the regular season gets underway.

Yes, after all the sponsorship sniping, 140-character potshots, and enough open seats to heat up Linkedin, the chase (lowercase c) to become the first NASCAR champion under the Monster Energy sponsorship banner opens Sunday at Chicagoland.

