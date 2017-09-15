Prosecutors drop charge against Denver Broncos owner's son

DENVER — Colorado prosecutors have dropped an effort to revoke probation for the son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen after a drunken driving arrest.

California authorities arrested John Bowlen in July after allegedly going more than 100 mph on a highway.

The incident prompted Colorado probation officials to issue an arrest warrant, accusing Bowlen of violating probation for a 2016 harassment conviction for allegedly pushing his girlfriend.

But officials said Friday that Bowlen never signed probation terms.

Bowlen initially received a stay to appeal the conviction. State court officials say no one followed up after the Colorado Supreme Court in May declined to hear the case.