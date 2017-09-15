Titans' Jurrell Casey back at practice, should play Sunday
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey has returned to practice after missing two days with a lower back issue.
Casey, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, was a full participant in practice Friday and wasn't given a status designation on the Titans' final injury report, which means he's expected to play Sunday when the Titans travel to Jacksonville.
The Titans will be without two players in the secondary for the AFC South game. Former Jaguars safety Johnathan Cyprien, signed by Tennessee in the
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL