Australia beats Argentina 45-20 in Rugby Championship

CANBERRA, Australia — Fullback Israel Folau scored a try in each half to lead Australia to a 45-20 win over Argentina on Saturday, the Wallabies' first win in the Rugby Championship.

After two losses to the All Blacks and a 23-23 draw with South Africa last weekend in Perth, the Wallabies looked set for another poor performance after trailing 13-10 at halftime to the Pumas.

But Australia looked more poised after the break and took the lead in the 49th minute when prop Sekope Kepu rumbled across the line.