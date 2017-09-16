Baseball Capsules

WASHINGTON — Cody Bellinger hit his 38th homer to match the National League single-season record for rookies, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 Saturday to inch closer to the NL West title.

Chase Utley had two doubles and scored twice to help the Dodgers reduce their magic number to win the division to five. Rich Hill and five relievers combined on a four-hitter.

Los Angeles also moved seven games ahead of Washington in the race to secure home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs. The Dodgers have won four straight since dropping 11 in a row.

Anthony Rendon homered for the Nationals, who have lost four of five since clinching the NL East last Sunday. A.J. Cole (2-5) allowed three runs in five-plus innings.

Hill (10-8) struck out seven while pitching five innings of one-hit ball. Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth for his 38th save.

ASTROS 8, MARINERS 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Dallas Keuchel threw six solid innings, Carlos Beltran had three hits and two RBIs and the Astros lowered their magic number for clinching the AL West title to one.

The Astros (90-58), who reached 90 wins for the first time since 2004, can secure the franchise's seventh division title with one more win or a loss for the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles was scheduled to play Texas on Saturday night.

Keuchel (13-4) allowed one run — Jean Segura's 11th homer in the sixth — and four hits. Joe Musgrove worked two innings for his first save.

Seattle right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (5-6) was charged with six runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.

___