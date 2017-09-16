Brazilian player apologizes for offensive gesture in Japan

OSAKA, Japan — Brazilian tennis player Guilherme Clezar has apologized for an offensive gesture during a Davis Cup match against Japan.

The International Tennis Federation said Saturday it fined Clezar $1,500 for "unsportsmanlike conduct."

The 24-year-old Clezar appeared to deliberately stretch his eyes after he had successfully challenged a line call during his singles match on Friday with Yuichi Sugita.

In a post on the Facebook page of the Brazil Tennis Federation, Clezar said he "never had the slightest intention to be aggressive, racist, prejudiced."