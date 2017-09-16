Calgary Stampeders stay hot at home with 27-13 win over B.C. Lions

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders extended their win streak at home to six in a row this season with a 27-13 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

The Stampeders (10-1-1) haven't lost a regular-season game at home since 2015 for a run of 16 games without a loss at McMahon Stadium.

Calgary gained more separation atop the West Division, now five points ahead of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and seven up on the Edmonton Eskimos. The Lions dropped to 6-6.

Calgary's Reggie Begelton scored the first touchdown of his CFL career on a 20-yard catch late in the fourth quarter. Marken Michel scored on a 31-yard catch in the first quarter.

Rene Paredes kicked field goals from 27, 42, 17 and 37 yards with punter Rob Maver contributing a 66-yard single in front of an announced 28,176.

Lions kicker Ty Long was good from, 26, 48, 46 and 35 yards and added a 68-yard single.

Stampeder running back Jerome Messam left the game early in the third quarter when B.C.'s Micah Awe's helmet collided with the back of Messam's head.

The CFL's leading rusher left the field under his own steam, but did not return after rushing for 40 yards.

Missing receivers DaVaris Daniels, last season's CFL rookie of the year, as well as Lamar Durant and Kamar Jorden put a dent in Calgary's passing game Saturday.

Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 240 yards completing 16-of-31 passes including a pair of touchdown throws.

But the No. 1 defence in the CFL continued strong as the Stampeders sacked Lions starter Jonathon Jennings four times, intercepted him once and knocked down two of his passes all in the first half.

Jennings briefly left the game late in the second quarter when he was brought down hard by Alex Singleton, but returned to complete the game.

Jennings finished 15 for 29 in passing for 167 yards.

A 66-yard punt return by Roy Finch gave Calgary's offence the ball on B.C.'s 20-yard line with just over four minutes remaining in the game. Begelton hauled in a 20-yard pass from Mitchell to score.

With his team up 17-10 midway through the fourth quarter, Maver kept the ball and ran 24 yards to the Lions 33 instead of punting.

Calgary wasn't able to turn the fake punt into a major, but a 37-yard field goal from Paredes gave the Stampeders a 10-point cushion.