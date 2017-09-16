Chiefs release CJ Spiller, promote Akeem Hunt to roster
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have again released veteran C.J. Spiller, clearing room on the roster to promote fellow running back Akeem Hunt before Sunday's home opener against Philadelphia.
Hunt, who is not related to starting running back Kareem Hunt, spent the past two seasons with the Texans. He's third on the depth chart behind Charcandrick West and can help on special teams.
