Golovkin has many middleweight titles, but not all

LAS VEGAS — Gennady Golovkin has so many middleweight title belts that it's hard to keep track of them.

This being boxing, though, there is always one more to chase.

Golovkin, who meets Canelo Alvarez in a 160-pound showdown Saturday night, will be defending titles he has won from most of the major boxing organizations. And boxing fans will consider the winner the true middleweight champion of the world.