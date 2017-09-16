Huddersfield draws with Leicester 1-1 in EPL

HUDDERSFIELD, England — Summer signing Laurent Depoitre scored on his full English Premier League debut as Huddersfield drew with Leicester 1-1 on Saturday.

Former Porto player Depoitre broke the deadlock 40 seconds into the second half.

Jamie Vardy fired the Foxes level four minutes later from the penalty spot.

Elias Kachunga's second-half header was ruled out for offside, depriving host Huddersfield of all three points.

The game sparked into life right after halftime when Kachunga picked out Depoitre and the Belgian shrugged off Harry Maguire to fire a low shot from the right edge of the area into the bottom corner.

But Huddersfield's lead was short-lived. Left-back Chris Lowe was judged to have brought down Andy King and Vardy slammed his spot kick straight down the middle.