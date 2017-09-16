New Zealand beats South Africa 57-0 in Rugby Championship
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Flyhalf Beauden Barrett inspired the All Blacks to a record 57-0 win over the Springboks in a Rugby Championship test Saturday, dashing South Africa's belief in the revival of its rugby fortunes this season.
Barrett's attacking master-class helped the All Blacks score four tries to take a 31-0 lead by halftime. Four more tries followed in the second half as New Zealand posted its highest winning margin against South Africa.
The Springboks entered the match unbeaten in six tests this season, confident it had buried a wretched 2016 season in which it won only four of 12 tests.
The All Blacks, in contrast, were down on confidence after a drawn series against the British and Irish Lions and narrow wins in their most recent tests against Australia and Argentina.
Barrett featured prominently in several of those-scoring movements, including the third All Blacks' try which was scored by his brother Scott from Beauden's pin-point cross-kick. He also had a hand in two tries by winger Nehe Milner-Skudder, who scored from an intercept in the first half, and from Barrett's accurate long pass in the second.
Barrett's goal-kicking had been questioned when he missed all three of his attempts during the All Blacks' previous Rugby Championship test against Australia two weeks ago, but he returned to form Saturday, kicking eight of nine attempts for 17 points.
"We came out here with plenty of intensity," All Blacks captain Kieran Read said. "The South Africans have been playing really well this year, I commend them on that. The scoreline probably didn't look pretty for them ..."
The result left the Springboks searching for answers as their six-match winning streak came to a shuddering halt.
"If we could have scored a try or a couple of points in the first half it could have been a different thing," Springboks coach Allister Coetzee said. "But they were just too good for us."
