Sporting KC wins 23rd straight at home, beats Revolution 3-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Diego Rubio scored twice to help Sporting Kansas City beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Saturday night.

Sporting KC (11-6-11) stretched its club-record home unbeaten streak to 23 games.

New England (10-14-5) has lost two straight, including 7-0 against Atlanta on Wednesday night. Teal Bunbury scored in the fourth minute for the Revolution, but they lost the early momentum when Krisztian Nemeth threw a high elbow at Graham Zusi in the 11th minute. After video replay, Nemeth was ejected and New England finished with 10 players.