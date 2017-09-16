Tunisia wins Afrobasket beating Nigeria in final
RADES, Tunisia — Tunisia won its second African basketball championship when it dethroned Nigeria 77-65 in the final on Saturday.
Backed by a home crowd, Tunisia used clutch 3-point shooting to keep Nigeria at bay in the second half.
Ziyed Chennoufi led Tunisia with 19 points, and Nizar Knioua added 16.
Nigeria was trying to become the first team to successfully defend the title since Angola won in 2007 and 2009.
Ike Diogu led Nigeria with 20 points and 10 rebounds.