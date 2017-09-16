U Sports Roundup: Strong second half lifts Montreal over Sherbrooke

MONTREAL — Samuel Caron went 30-of-42 passing and threw for 355 yards with a touchdown as the Montreal Carabins downed the Sherbrooke Vert et Or 28-1 on Friday in U Sports football action.

Caron also added 68 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown for the undefeated Carabins (3-0).

Sherbrooke (0-4) kept it close for two quarters, with Montreal leading 9-1 at halftime. But the Carabins reeled off 19 second-half points to secure their third win of the season.

Conor Sinclair was just 7-of-15 passing for 69 yards and two interceptions for Sherbrooke.

---

GAITERS 32 MOUNTIES 31 (2OT)

SACKVILLE, N.B. — Mount Allison (1-2) couldn't get Vincent Dube's missed field-goal attempt out of the endzone and conceded a rouge, giving Bishop's (1-2) its first AUS win since switching conference in the off-season.

---

HUSKIES 17 AXEMEN 10

HALIFAX — Kaleb Scott threw for 272 yards — including a 38-yard touchdown to Tristen Giusto in the fourth quarter — and rushed for 97 more as Saint Mary's (3-0) beat Acadia (2-2).