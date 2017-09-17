Alouettes hire Lathrop as defensive line coach, Miller as offensive consultant

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes added two coaches to their staff on Sunday, bringing in Kit Lathrop as their defensive line coach and Ken Miller as an offensive consultant.

The team announced the hirings before its home game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Lathrop has spent 16 years coaching in the NCAA and CFL, making stops in B.C., Ottawa, Edmonton and Toronto. He was the Lions defensive line coach when the team won the 2000 Grey Cup. He also spent time as the Ottawa Renegades' defensive co-ordinator in 2003.

Lathrop played nine years in the NFL and USFL and won a Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins in 1987.

Miller was the head coach and vice president of football operations for the Saskatchewan Roughriders between 2008 and 2010, where he led his team to two Grey Cup appearances in 2009 and 2010 while working closely with quarterback Darian Durant.

Miller returned as the head coach of the Roughriders in August, 2011. He was the club's offensive co-ordinator under head coach Kent Austin when they won the Grey Cup in 2007. Miller previously served on the coaching staffs of the Argonauts from 2002-2006, Dickinson State University in the NAIA, Yucaipa High School and for University of Redlands in the NCAA.

General manager Kavis Reed took over as head coach after firing Jacques Chapdelaine and defensive co-ordinator Noel Thorpe on Wednesday.