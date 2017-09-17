Bradford out for Vikings, Keenum steps in at Pittsburgh

The Vikings have made Sam Bradford inactive early Sunday, meaning Case Keenum will get the start at quarterback for Minnesota at Pittsburgh.

Bradford played spectacularly in a Week 1 victory over New Orleans but injured the knee during the game and was limited in practice all week.

Keenum will make his first start for Minnesota after signing as a free agent in March. Keenum is 9-15 as a starter in his career during stints with Houston and the Rams.

The Steelers will be without defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who injured his left bicep last week against Cleveland.

Philadelphia at Kansas City

Eagles: CB Ronald Darby is inactive after dislocating his right ankle last week against Washington, an injury that could keep him out six weeks. Also inactive are DLs Destiny Vaeao and Steven Means, WRs Marcus Johnson and Shelton Gibson, and OL Chance Warmack. RB Donnel Pumphrey went on IR this week with a hamstring injury, while K Caleb Sturgis went on IR with a strained quadriceps. Jake Elliott was signed to handle kicking duties.

Chiefs: Inactive are OLs Jordan Devey and Parker Ehinger, WR Jehu Chesson, LB Reggie Ragland, CB D.J. White, DL Jarvis Jenkins and QB Tyler Bray. They are also without SS Eric Berry, who went on IR after rupturing his left Achilles' tendon in last week's victory in New England.

Buffalo at Carolina

Bills: WR Brandon Tate, RB Joe Banyard, OT Conor McDermott, LB Jelani Jenkins, TE Khari Lee, DT Jerel Worthy, G Vladimir Ducasse.

Panthers: RB Cameron Artis-Payne, DE Daeshon Hall, LB Jeremy Cash, C Greg Van Roten, OT John Theus, QB Brad Kaaya, CB LaDarius Gunter.

Arizona at Indianapolis

Cardinals: QB Blaine Gabbert, WR John Brown (quadriceps), LB Deone Bucannon (ankle), RB D.J. Foster, OL D.J. Humphries, OL Mike Iupati, TE Jermaine Gresham.

Colts: QB Andrew Luck, Ryan Kelly, CB Vontae Davis, WR Chester Rogers, S Darius Butler, LB Anthony Walker, LB Antonio Morrison.

Cleveland at Baltimore

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Reggie Davis, WR Kasen Williams, OL Marcus Martin, OL Zach Banner, DL Myles Garrett, DL T.Y. McGill.

Ravens: WR Chris Moore, CB Jaylen Hill, DT Willie Henry, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, LB Za'Darius Smith, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE Chris Wormley.

New England at New Orleans

Patriots: OL LaAdrian Waddle, WR Danny Amendola (concussion, knee), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), LB Don't'a Hightower (knee), OL Cole Croston, DB Nate Ebner, DT Vincent Valentine.

Saints: RT Zach Strief (knee), LT Terron Armstead (shoulder), LB Stephone Anthony (ankle), CB Ken Crawley, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Austin Carr, QB Taysom Hill. Anthony was limited all week and questionable with an injury that occurred during training camp.

Tennessee at Jacksonville

Titans: Safety Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring), who the spent the first four years of his career in Jacksonville, was ruled out earlier in the week. CBs Kalan Reed and Tye Smith, LBs Josh Carraway and Nate Palmer, and OL Corey Levin also are scratched.

Jaguars: Running back T.J. Yeldon (hamstring), who practiced all week, is scratched for the second time in as many weeks. DT Sheldon Day, CB Jalen Myrick, G Josh Walker, OT William Poehls, LB Blair Brown and S Calvin Pryor also are inactive.

Chicago at Tampa Bay:

Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, WR Markus Wheaton, DB Prince Amukamara, DB Deon Bush, RB Benny Cunningham, DL John Jenkins, OL Kyle Long.

Bucs: CB Javien Elliott, DE Jacquies Smith, LB Devante Bond, T Leonard Wester, C Joe Hawley, TE Antony Auclair, DE Will Clarke.

