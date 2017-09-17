Packers starting tackles Bakhtiari, Bulaga out vs Falcons

ATLANTA — Green Bay starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga will not play against the Atlanta Falcons.

Also included on the Packers' list of inactives is backup tackle Jason Spriggs.

Kyle Murphy and Adam Pankey are Green Bay's other backup tackles.

Linebacker Ahmad Brooks (concussion) also is out for Green Bay.

Falcons rookie backup running back Brian Hill (ankle) will not play. He was the only player on Atlanta's final injury report of the week.

Defensive backs Sharrod Neasman and Bidi Wreh-Wilson and wide receiver Nick Williams also are inactive for Atlanta.

Packers: RB Devante Mays, CB Lenzy Pipkins, LB Ahmad Brooks (concussion), OT David Bakhtiari (hamstring), OT Bryan Bulaga (ankle, illness), OT Jason Spriggs (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (foot).

Falcons: WR Nick Williams, S Sharrod Neasman, RB Brian Hill (ankle), CB Bidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Jason Tripp, OG Sean Harlow, OT Austin Pasztor.

