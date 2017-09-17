Sports

Panthers TE Olsen to miss time with broken foot

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen stands on crutches in the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Olsen was injured earlier in the game. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Greg Olsen is about to miss significant playing time for the first time in his 11-year NFL career.

The Panthers' three-time Pro Bowl tight end said he has a fracture in his right foot and is expected to be out for a while. Olsen has never missed a game due to injury.

"I haven't missed a game in a long time, so on one hand it sucks, but on one hand I am very thankful that I have been as lucky as I have been," said Olsen, who was in a boot after the game.

Olsen is the first NFL tight end to post three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He felt "something pop" in his foot in the first half while running a route. He tried to go back in but knew something was wrong.

