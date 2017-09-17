Suarez, Gennett 2-run homers push Reds to 5-2 win over Bucs

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit two-run home runs in the sixth inning to back Robert Stephenson's impressive pitching and the Cincinnati Reds completed their second three-game sweep of the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates this season with a 5-2 win on Sunday.

Tucker Barnhart added a run-scoring triple in the sixth as the Reds sent the Pirates to their fifth straight loss and 10th in 11 games. The loss guarantees Pittsburgh's second straight losing season after three consecutive years of at least 88 wins.

The win was Cincinnati's 66th of the season, two short of matching last season's total.

The sweep was the Reds' first of the Pirates in a Cincinnati three-game series since April 6-9, 2015. The Reds swept a three-game series in Pittsburgh on April 10-12 of this season.

The Pirates, who've scored a total of nine runs in their last five games, got just one hit against Stephenson (5-5) — pitcher Gerrit Cole's double in the third. The rookie right-hander walked three and struck out eight.

After Deck McGuire pitched a one-hit seventh for Cincinnati, John Jaso hit a two-run homer off of Luke Farrell in the eighth to avoid a shutout.

Michael Lorenzen pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season.

Cole (11-11) had allowed just one hit — Jesse Winker's two-out single in the third — until Suarez followed a leadoff walk to Winker in the sixth with his 26th homer of the season. After Cole walked Joey Votto, Gennett lined his 25th homer of the season into the right field seats, knocking Cole out of the game without getting an out in the inning.

Cole allowed four runs and three hits with four walks and six strikeouts while falling to 1-8 in 12 career starts against Cincinnati.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Drew Storen will undergo Tommy John surgery to replace the damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, manager Bryan Price announced on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (7-6), Monday's scheduled starter against Milwaukee in Pittsburgh, is 2-4 with a 7.17 ERA in 11 starts since the All-Star break.

Reds: After Monday's day off, rookie RHP Jackson Stephens (2-0) will make his second career start and first against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Stephens allowed two hits and had a strikeout in three innings of relief during Cincinnati's 5-2 loss at St. Louis on Thursday.