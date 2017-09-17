Tsonga sends France into Davis Cup final

LILLE, France — Jo-Wilfried Tsonga clinched a Davis Cup semifinal victory for France against Serbia by defeating Dusan Lajovic 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Sunday.

France reached an unassailable 3-1 lead and will face either Belgium or 28-time champion Australia in the final. The Australians led 2-1 in Brussels before Sunday's reverse singles.

France avenged its loss to Serbia in the 2010 final and qualified for its first final since losing to Switzerland in the title match three years ago. The French will play at home from Nov. 24-26 if Belgium wins, or travel to Australia.

France won the last of its nine titles in 2001 against the Australians.

"I'm relieved and happy," said France captain Yannick Noah. "To win the Davis Cup is something extraordinary. Hopefully I will be able to win it with theses lads."

Noah already captained France to the 1991 and 1996 Davis Cup titles. As a player, he also won the French Open in 1983.

The French did a lap of honour after Tsonga won the decisive point against a depleted Serbian team which gave a tough challenge to the hosts.

Tsonga won his second point for France after defeating 22-year-old debutant Laslo Djere in straight sets on Friday to level the tie at 1-1. Two-time Grand Slam champions Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert then gave the hosts a 2-1 lead when they beat Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic in the doubles match.

Tsonga, who had not played in Davis Cup this season, made a successful return to the French team.

He was overpowered by his rival in the first set but improved and recovered in the second by upping his game when it mattered, after a double fault from Lajovic gave him an early break.

The third set was close with neither player giving an inch on the red clay of the Pierre Mauroy stadium. Lajovic was the first to crack despite saving two set points in the tiebreaker when he dumped a backhand return into the net.