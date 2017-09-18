Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer injures foot again

MUNICH — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has injured his left foot again and is facing another spell on the sidelines.

The German champion says Neuer was injured in training on Monday but the full extent of it won't be known until after medical scans on Tuesday.

For now, Neuer has been ruled out of only the Bundesliga game against Schalke on Tuesday.

Neuer broke a metatarsal in his left foot in April and made his return from injury only on Aug. 26.

___