Center Plumlee returning to Nuggets on 3-year, $41M deal
A
A
Share via Email
DENVER — Restricted free agent
His agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the deal Monday to The Associated Press.
Plumlee averaged 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists after being acquired in a February deal that sent Jusuf Nurkic to Portland. Plumlee fit in seamlessly with fellow big man Nikola Jokic, who has become the face of the franchise.
The Nuggets opened up their wallets this
Plumlee's deal was first reported by ESPN.
___
AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this report.