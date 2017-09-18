Fox says Bears sticking with Glennon as starting quarterback
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Mike Glennon remains the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback for now.
Coach John Fox says Glennon will start against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend despite a rough outing at Tampa Bay that fueled more calls for No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky.
He says the Bears "still feel pretty good" with the fifth-year pro and insists the problems in Sunday's 29-7 loss at Tampa Bay go beyond the quarterback.
Even so, Glennon flopped in his return to the city where he spent his first four years. Signed by Chicago in the
