Improved Buccaneers defence making a name for itself
TAMPA, Fla. — Mention the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the first thing likely to come to mind is Jameis Winston and an emerging
Maybe it's time an improved
"
"When you've got a dominant
Robert McClain returned an interception for a touchdown. Noah Spence had Tampa Bay's only sack, forcing a fumble that led to another TD.
Specials teams also did its part to help Winston build a 26-0 halftime lead, recovering a fumble on a punt return at Chicago's 13-yard line.
"It was crazy during the second quarter," tight end Cameron Brate said. "We got a takeaway, we scored the first play and then the
"So, we had run one play in the second quarter and we were already up 23-0," Brate said. "It was a little weird because we really didn't have to do too much to build that lead."
Coach Dirk Koetter said the
The team's first winning record in six years didn't produce a playoff berth, but it heightened expectations for this season.
"If you look at that second half of last year, they were a dominant
Winston agreed.
"If you look at last year, our
As well as the
The Bucs haven't made the playoffs since 2007, and the coach said it's important to not lose perspective.
"When you play the perfect game, you can stop worrying about what you have to work on. But I haven't seen it yet," Koetter said.
"Everything about (Sunday) was really good. Exciting way to start the season. Unique way to start the season based on the set of circumstances," the coach added. "But at the same time, that was just one game. We all have a tendency to be way over the top for the good or the bad, and reality is somewhere in the middle."
Three-time Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward joined the Bucs this month after being released by Denver following the final preseason.
Ward was part of an elite
"We definitely can be number one," Ward said. "The talent we have in this room, they work hard and it is everything you need to be a championship
