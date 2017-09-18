Red Sox 2B Pedroia bruises nose with foul, is day to day

BALTIMORE — Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was struck in the face by his own foul ball and forced out of Boston's game against the Baltimore Orioles with a bruised nose.

The Red Sox listed him as day to day.

The injury occurred in the fourth inning Monday night. Pedroia fouled a pitch off the plate, and the ball bounced up and struck him in the nose.

Pedroia held a towel to his face to stop the bleeding, but was in no condition to continue.