Belgium awaits UEFA move on Brussels stadium for Euro 2020
A
A
Share via Email
GENEVA — Belgium's football leaders say they are realistic about persuading UEFA to keep Brussels as a 2020 European Championship host city despite delays in building a stadium.
Belgian federation secretary general Koen de Brabander says: "We still believe, but we are realistic that it's depending on other parties."
UEFA's executive committee can decide to replace the troubled 60,000-capacity Eurostadium project at a meeting Wednesday.
Wales, which UEFA overlooked when choosing hosts in 2014, and France are two options to step in for a tournament being played in 13 different countries.
The Belgian federation met last week with UEFA, local lawmakers and Ghelamco, the construction firm which will own the stadium and has submitted fresh planning documents.
De Brabander says the venue is needed even if Euro 2020 deadlines are missed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Canadians should worry about phone searches at U.S. border, committee hears
-
Tristan Cleveland: Let’s tie pot to selling healthy food in Halifax convenience stores
-
Two men wanted after attempted abduction of girl: Nova Scotia police
-
Man assaulted after violent encounter with driver in downtown Halifax