Bulls bring back Collins as special adviser
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls are bringing back former coach Doug Collins to help them rebuild, this time as senior adviser of basketball operations.
The team announced Tuesday he will serve as "an expert resource" for the front office and coaching staff and report directly to executive
A four-time All-Star for the Philadelphia 76ers whose career was cut short due to injuries, Collins coached Chicago from 1986-89. He was fired after losing to the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals and replaced by Phil Jackson. With Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen leading the way and Jackson on the sideline, the Bulls won six championships in the 1990s.
Paxson tried to hire Collins as coach in 2008. But Collins withdrew from consideration and the Bulls ultimately settled on Vinny Del Negro.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Man assaulted after violent encounter with driver in downtown Halifax
-
'There is still a lot of ignorance in this country': Indigenous artist heartbroken after mural vandalized
-
‘We shall survive by the grace of God’: Hurricane Maria pounds Dominica with catastrophic force