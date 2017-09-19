Hoskins' 4 RBIs lead Phillies over Dodgers 6-2
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins had four RBIs, including a tiebreaking, three-run double off Pedro Baez in seventh inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over Los Angeles 6-2 Tuesday night and prevented the Dodgers from moving closer to the NL West title.
Los Angeles' magic number to clinch its fifth straight division title remained at three. The Dodgers have lost three consecutive games and 19 of 24.
Hoskins saw 30 pitches in going 2 for 3 with a walk. He knocked out Yu Darvish with a sixth-inning RBI single that cut Philadelphia's deficit to 2-1, then doubled to the left-
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto police release footage of shooting death of Drake’s friend
-
Murder charge laid against Nova Scotia man who allegedly traded gunfire with police
-
'There is still a lot of ignorance in this country': Indigenous artist heartbroken after mural vandalized
-
Woman found dead, shots fired between suspect and Nova Scotia police