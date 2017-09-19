Hoskins' 4 RBIs lead Phillies over Dodgers 6-2

PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins had four RBIs, including a tiebreaking, three-run double off Pedro Baez in seventh inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over Los Angeles 6-2 Tuesday night and prevented the Dodgers from moving closer to the NL West title.

Los Angeles' magic number to clinch its fifth straight division title remained at three. The Dodgers have lost three consecutive games and 19 of 24.