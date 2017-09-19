New Air Canada Centre security measures crack down on bags, re-entry privileges

TORONTO — New security initiatives and Toronto's Air Canada Centre will end in-and-out privileges and crack down on fans bringing bags into the arena.

The arena, which is home to the NHL's Maple Leafs, NBA's Raptors and NLL's Rock and is a prime venue for live shows, announced on its Twitter feed Tuesday that fans will no longer be re-admitted after exiting the ACC's gates, a measure that will impact those who would sneak outside for a smoke at intermissions.

The re-entry policy change is in addition to a measure in effect since Sept. 1 that limits the size of bags allowed into the arena to 14 x 14 x 6 inches, a smaller size than an average backpack. Larger bags will not be permitted into the area.