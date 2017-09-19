NFL Overreactions: Are the Giants already finished?
The New York Giants are finished.
Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the lineup but the
It's time to start the rebuilding process and prepare for 2018.
Well, wait. Were they saying the same thing last year when the Giants were 2-3? They finished 11-5 and went to the playoffs.
Remember when the Giants lost four straight games to fall to 6-6 in 2011? They finished 9-7 and won the Super Bowl.
Yes, there's trouble in North Jersey. But Big Blue isn't done yet. The Giants have been resilient under Manning. The NFC East doesn't have a dominant team and New York (0-2) would be in a four-way tie for first place with a win at Philadelphia (1-1) next Sunday and losses by Dallas and Washington.
Here are more overreactions following Week 2:
___
OVERREACTION: The Bengals have the worst
REALISTIC REACTION: Zero touchdowns in two home games is terrible, but Cincinnati still has talented players.
___
OVERREACTION: Tom Brady is better at 40 than at 30.
REALISTIC REACTION: He threw 50 TD passes in 2007.
___
OVERREACTION: Carolina's
REALISTIC REACTION: Check back after they play an average QB because Brian Hoyer and Tyrod Taylor don't qualify.
___
OVERREACTION: Old running backs will be extinct soon. DeMarco Murray got benched. Eddie Lacy was inactive. LeGarrette Blount didn't get a carry.
REALISTIC REACTION: Marshawn Lynch is 31 but he's not going anywhere.
___
OVERREACTION: The Vikings won't win without Sam Bradford.
REALISTIC REACTION: They play the Browns in October.
___
OVERREACTION: Jacoby Brissett is no better than Scott Tolzien.
REALISTIC REACTION: Not close but it doesn't matter because neither is Andrew Luck.
___
OVERREACTION: Blake Bortles should not be a starting QB in the NFL.
REALISTIC REACTION: There's a shortage of quality QBs. Case Keenum, Josh McNown and Brian Hoyer also started.
___
OVERREACTION: The Buccaneers showed they're a legit contender.
REALISTIC REACTION: They beat the Bears.
___
OVERREACTION: Carson Wentz commits too many turnovers to be an elite QB.
REALISTIC REACTION: Brett Favre threw more interceptions than anyone in history.
___
OVERREACTION: Trevor Siemian is the next great quarterback.
REALISTIC REACTION: Get in line behind Wentz, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota.
___
OVERREACTION: The NFC West is up for grabs.
REALISTIC REACTION: Seahawks (1-1) are still the class of the division despite an ugly 12-9 win over San Francisco following a loss to Green Bay.
___
OVERREACTION: Younghoe Koo won't attempt another kick for the Chargers after missing a game-winning field goal one week after missing a game-tying try.
REALISTIC REACTION: He gets at least one more game.
___
OVERREACTION: The Chiefs and Falcons are headed toward a Super Bowl matchup.
REALISTIC REACTION: Don't cancel the season. New England, Denver, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Dallas, and Seattle are legitimate contenders.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi
