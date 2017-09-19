North American Soccer League sues US Soccer Federation

NEW YORK — The North American Soccer League has sued the United States Soccer Federation, saying it has illegally protected the monopoly position of its business partner: Major League Soccer.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court. It asks a judge to conclude that the U.S. Soccer Federation violates antitrust laws and to grant it unspecified relief.

The lawsuit said the U.S. Soccer Federation creates regulations to protect Major League Soccer from competition, enriching itself and protecting the league from competitors in the U.S. and Canada.

The lawsuit said the North American Soccer League has sought to compete with Major League Soccer as a top-tier professional soccer league with its teams frequently defeating Major League Soccer teams in periodic matchups.

The U.S. Soccer Federation did not immediately answer requests for comment.

___