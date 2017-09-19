Predators name defenceman Roman Josi as 8th captain all-time
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have named
The Predators announced their newest captain Tuesday before a doubleheader kicking off their preseason.
Josi, 27, is the second player from Switzerland to be named a captain in the NHL. Mark Streit, named captain of the New York Islanders in 2011, was the first.
The Predators drafted Josi with the 38th pick overall in the 2008 entry draft, and he played in the 2016 All-Star Game in Nashville.
