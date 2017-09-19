Winnipeg Goldeyes' championship game postponed due to thunderstorms

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Goldeyes will have to wait another day before potentially lifting the American Association Championship trophy for a second straight year.

The independent minor league baseball team tweeted Tuesday that Game 5 against the Wichita Wingnuts was rescheduled for Wednesday due to thunderstorms in the Winnipeg area.

The Goldeyes forced the deciding game in the best-of-five championship series with a thrilling 17-inning 4-3 victory on Monday night. Wichita thought it had won the game in the ninth but the home plate umpire called a balk on pitcher Ryan Kussmaul on the would-be final out, and Winnipeg's Casey Turgeon followed with an RBI double to tie the game and send it to extras.