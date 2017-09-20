Bills sign safety Blanton, defensive tackle Coleman
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have reshuffled their defensive depth by signing safety Robert Blanton and tackle Deandre Coleman in preparing to host the Denver Broncos this weekend.
Blanton has five seasons of NFL experience and returns to Buffalo after spending last year with the Bills. He was a free agent after being released by the Dallas Cowboys before the start of this season.
Coleman also returns to Buffalo after being among the team's final cuts earlier this month.
Buffalo (1-1) has question marks at tackle after starter Marcell Dareus hurt his ankle in a 9-3 loss to Carolina on Sunday. Backup Jerel Worthy has missed three weeks since sustaining a concussion.
The additions come a day after the Bills released safety Trae Elston and linebacker Jelani Jenkins.
