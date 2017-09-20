Sports

Blues' Steen injures hand, will miss rest of preseason

St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) and Dallas Stars left wing Antoine Roussel (21) of France, look back to see a empty net goal scored by Tyler Pitlick, not pictured, in the closing minutes of the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen will miss the rest of training camp after suffering a left hand injury in the team's first preseason game.

The 33-year-old Steen was hurt against Dallas on Tuesday night and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. He is entering his 10th season with the Blues and coming off a year in which he had 16 goals and 35 assists in 76 regular-season games.

The Blues are already without forward Zach Sanford, who will miss 5-6 months after dislocating his left shoulder during training camp. Defenceman Jay Bouwmeester also has a left ankle fracture and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

The Blues open their season at Pittsburgh on Oct. 4.

