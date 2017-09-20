Edmonton Eskimos bring back defensive back Aaron Grymes

EDMONTON — Defensive back Aaron Grymes is returning to the Edmonton Eskimos.

The Eskimos announced on Wednesday that they have signed the Seattle native for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Grymes spent the 2016 season with the Philadelphia Eagles organization but was cut by the NFL club on Sept. 1.

The 26-year-old played three seasons with Edmonton from 2013 to 2015 — winning the Grey Cup in his final year as an Eskimo.

He has appeared in 43 games with Edmonton, recording 101 tackles, one sack, eight interceptions and one fumble recovery.