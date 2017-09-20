Sports

Federer, Nadal happy to play doubles, Borg to decide

CORRECTS NAME - Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal, 4th right, waves to fans as he attends a welcome ceremony together with other tennis players ahead of the Laver Cup at the Old Town square in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The competition will pit a team of the best six European players against the top six from the rest of the world. The inaugural edition is scheduled for Sept. 22-24 at the O2 Arena in Prague. The Laver Cup is named after the Australian tennis legend Rod Laver. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup team tennis tournament, expectations are running high about the chance of seeing the two as doubles partners.

The three-day competition kicks off Friday, pitting a team of the best six European players against the top six from the rest of the world. The tournament is to honour Rod Laver, an 11-time major champion who won two calendar-year Grand Slams.

It will include three singles and one doubles match every day.

Federer and Nadal were clear about their choice of a possible partner. Federer said he "would love" to play with Nadal, while Nadal said "it would be amazing" to join Federer.

Europe captain Bjorn Bjorg has yet to decide.

