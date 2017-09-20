Goals flow for England's top clubs in League Cup

Fielding virtual reserve sides didn't stop some of England's top clubs racking up big wins over lower-league opposition in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

Chelsea earned the biggest victory by beating Nottingham Forest 5-1, with back-up striker Michy Batshuayi scoring a hat trick at Stamford Bridge.

With Romelu Lukaku watching in the stands, Manchester United strikers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored in a 4-1 win over Burton Albion at Old Trafford.

Even Everton, which has struggled for goals in the Premier League, found scoring easy in a 3-0 win over Sunderland. Young striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed two of the goals.

Arsenal beat Doncaster 1-0 courtesy of a first-half goal from Theo Walcott and in the only all-Premier League game on Wednesday, Manchester City won 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion thanks to a goal in each half from winger Leroy Sane.

The negative of the night for City was the sight of Ilkay Gundogan going off injured in his first start in nine months after a cruciate knee ligament injury.

___

The draw for the last 16:

Tottenham vs. West Ham

Bristol City vs. Crystal Palace

Swansea vs. Manchester United

Arsenal vs. Norwich

Chelsea vs. Everton

Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester vs. Leeds

Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough

___