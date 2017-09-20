Goldeyes pull off thrilling series comeback to win American Association title

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Goldeyes pulled off a dramatic series comeback to win the American Association championship on Wednesday.

Winnipeg beat the Wichita Wingnuts 18-2 in Game 5 of the best-of-five championship series, winning the independent minor baseball league's title for a second straight year.

The Goldeyes scored nine runs in the second inning, punctuated by a three-run homer from Shawn Pleffner, and extended their lead to 14-0 by the fourth.

Mason Katz and David Bergin each hit two-run shots for Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes forced the deciding game in the series with a thrilling 4-3 victory in 17 innings in Game 4 on Monday night.

Wichita thought it had won that game — and the championship — in the ninth inning but the home plate umpire called a balk on pitcher Ryan Kussmaul on the would-be final out. Winnipeg's Casey Turgeon followed with an RBI double to tie the game and send it to extras. The Goldeyes won seven innings later.

Wednesday's game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed due to thunderstorms.