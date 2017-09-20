Judge briefly closes courtroom in Ex-tennis star case

NEW YORK — A New York judge hearing a disciplinary case against a police officer who wrongly arrested tennis star James Blake temporarily sealed the courtroom.

Judge Rosemarie Maldonado said she had to close the proceeding for about 10 minutes Wednesday because attorneys were going to ask about Officer James Frascatore's (fras-kuh-TOHR'-eez ) disciplinary record.

The secrecy is the result of a state law protecting the privacy of officers, and a recent city decision to adhere to the confidentiality rules more closely. The move has put the police force at odds with an effort to be more transparent.

Frascatore testified that he sneaked up on Blake two years ago, after misidentifying him as a target of a credit card fraud operation.