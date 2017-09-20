Lewis to winless Bengals: Next job lost will be yours
CINCINNATI — Coach Marvin Lewis is telling Bengals players that more changes are coming if they continue to lose, and the next job lost could be theirs.
The Bengals fired offensive
The Bengals (0-2) are the first team since the 1939 Eagles to open a season with a pair of home games and fail to score a touchdown. They have scored an NFL-low nine points this season. Lewis warned players that more changes are ahead if they don't get better quickly. Lewis is in the final year of his contract.
