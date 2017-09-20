Rams-49ers Capsule
LOS ANGELES RAMS (1-1) at SAN FRANCISCO (0-2)
Thursday, 8:25 p.m. EDT, NFL Network
OPENING LINE - Rams by 2 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Los Angeles 1-1, San Francisco 1-1
SERIES RECORD - 49ers lead 68-64-3
LAST MEETING - 49ers beat Rams 22-21, Dec. 24, 2016
LAST WEEK - Rams lost to Redskins 27-20; 49ers lost at Seahawks Rams 12-9
AP PRO32 RANKING - Rams No. 22, 49ers No. 30
RAMS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (23), PASS (7).
49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (32), RUSH (16), PASS (31).
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Niners won three straight vs. Rams. ... San Francisco 0-19 in all other games over past 22. ... Rams coach Sean McVay served as offensive assistant when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was OC in Washington. ... Los Angeles QB Jared Goff averaging 265 yards passing per game, up from 155.6 in seven games as rookie in '16. ... Rams RB Todd Gurley one of two players with at least 100 yards rushing and receiving this season. ... Los Angeles allows league-low 21.7
