Roughriders sign Canadian defensive back Bouka among host of roster moves
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian defensive back Elie Bouka on Wednesday.
The Riders drafted Bouka in the third round, 24th overall, out of the University of Calgary in the 2016 CFL draft. But he signed with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals as a free agent and spent the entire season on injured reserve. He was released by the club during training camp.
Saskatchewan also announced that Canadian safety Marc-Olivier Brouillette, who retired before training camp, reported to the team. The Riders had signed Brouillette as free agent in February.
In addition, the Riders added receiver Jacoby Ford and defensive lineman Montori Hughes to the practice roster while moving defensive lineman T.J. Barnes to the suspended list. All three are internationals.
