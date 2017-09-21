Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman turned away from Cactus Club after victory

Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a near perfect night on the mound Tuesday night, but was served a curveball when he was denied a post-game bite at a local restaurant.

“Shout to the security guards at @cactusclubcafe for denying me entry for a post-game meal. Off to @SohoHouse with the family,” Stroman tweeted hours after the Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 in the series opener, a night that saw the 25-year-old right-hander reach a career-high 12 wins and edge closer to besting 200 innings for a second straight season.

The Cactus Club Cafe, near the corner of Bay St. and Adelaide Street East, is a decades-old chain out of the West Coast that landed in Toronto in 2015. The multi-story restaurant seats 500, according to blogTO.

Stroman didn’t elaborate on why he was refused service, but the restaurant did offer him an apology through social media the next day.

“Please know we are deeply sorry for last night and fixing the issue right now,” was the response from the Cactus Club’s verified Twitter account. “You’re always welcome at Cactus.”

Fans had mixed reactions to Stroman expressing his frustrations with the eatery.

Some chalked the pitcher’s reaction up to entitlement from a professional athlete, while others swore off the Cactus Club in solidarity with the player.

Boston Pizza, which has a location at the corner of Front St. and John St., across from the Rogers Centre, saw an opportunity to capitalize on Stroman’s business.

“Yikes, @MStrooo6, sorry that happened!” the restaurant tweeted at the player from its own verified account. “We’d like to offer you a lifetime reso @BPFrontandJohn and a gift card for the family. (Direct message) us for info!”