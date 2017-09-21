Broncos' Bolles returns to practice 4 days after leg injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles returned to practice Thursday , four days after hurting his left leg in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

He initially feared it was a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

Bolles was a surprise participant in Thursday's practice after sitting out Wednesday following confirmation that he had bruised a bone in his lower left leg.

The Broncos (2-0) still might have to start Allen Barbre or another lineman for Bolles when they visit the Bills (1-1) Sunday.

But Bolles' return is a sign that, barring any setbacks, he could be back in the lineup sooner than expected.

